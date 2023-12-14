Hemingway District Business, Selleria Veneta, Will be Hosting a Holiday Pop-Up and Santa Toy Drive for Inner Voice
Selleria Veneta hosting Inner Voice Toy Drive for homeless and at-risk youth and holiday pop-up with Skinny Piggy Bakery.
Chicago, IL, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This holiday season, Selleria Veneta, an Italian luxury boutique, is hosting a toy drive for Inner Voice and a holiday pop-up shop with Skinny Piggy Bakery on December 16 and December 17. They’re delighted to invite friends and clients to shop for gifts and edible treats while enjoying light fare and live music. Starting December 7, anyone can drop off toys at Selleria Veneta Oak Park for homeless boys and girls. Skinny Piggy Bakery hot chocolate bombs are also for sale in the boutique. The holiday pop-up event on December 16 and 17 details are as follows:
When: December 16th and 17th from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Where: Selleria Veneta - 139 N. Oak Park Avenue
What: Holiday shopping and cookies, slices of cake, s’mores station, hot chocolate bombs…also a "Letters to Santa" station, a brief presentation on homelessness (Dec 16th) and live music, lite bites and festive beverages.
Collaboration for Early Childhood will be providing a "Letters to Santa" station and a representative from Inner Voice will be present on December 16 @ 4:30pm to provide a brief overview of how their team is combatting homelessness. Selleria Veneta is excited to partner with the community to bring joy and smiles to at-risk and homeless children and youth by hosting this toy drive. An estimated 68,440 people are experiencing homelessness in Chicagoland in 2021— and it’s quickly rising. (Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, 2023). Selleria Veneta believes in the good work Inner Voice is doing. Inner Voice, Chicago supports people experiencing homelessness in their quest to achieve and maintain enhanced well-being, self-reliance and a place to call home. As you prepare your home for the holidays, we hope you have fun playing Santa and join Selleria Veneta and Inner Voices in bringing joy to other boys and girls.
For a list of most requested items, please check out their facebook page. Please know, this is just a wish list, not a shopping list; they are so grateful for any contribution.
About the Hemingway District Oak Park:
The Hemingway district brings local businesses and community stakeholders together to promote economic growth by creating new opportunities and cultivating meaningful partnerships and connections. Their goal is to improve the quality of life and economic vitality in the Hemingway district.
About Selleria Veneta:
Selleria Veneta curates and selects a small group of elite Italian leather artisans and represents many of them exclusively in the US. Selleria Veneta is delighted to be a fashion house of singular products and serve truly savvy clients looking for that quintessential, unique gift for themselves or someone special. Boutiques are in Oak Park and Winnetka.
When: December 16th and 17th from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Where: Selleria Veneta - 139 N. Oak Park Avenue
What: Holiday shopping and cookies, slices of cake, s’mores station, hot chocolate bombs…also a "Letters to Santa" station, a brief presentation on homelessness (Dec 16th) and live music, lite bites and festive beverages.
Collaboration for Early Childhood will be providing a "Letters to Santa" station and a representative from Inner Voice will be present on December 16 @ 4:30pm to provide a brief overview of how their team is combatting homelessness. Selleria Veneta is excited to partner with the community to bring joy and smiles to at-risk and homeless children and youth by hosting this toy drive. An estimated 68,440 people are experiencing homelessness in Chicagoland in 2021— and it’s quickly rising. (Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, 2023). Selleria Veneta believes in the good work Inner Voice is doing. Inner Voice, Chicago supports people experiencing homelessness in their quest to achieve and maintain enhanced well-being, self-reliance and a place to call home. As you prepare your home for the holidays, we hope you have fun playing Santa and join Selleria Veneta and Inner Voices in bringing joy to other boys and girls.
For a list of most requested items, please check out their facebook page. Please know, this is just a wish list, not a shopping list; they are so grateful for any contribution.
About the Hemingway District Oak Park:
The Hemingway district brings local businesses and community stakeholders together to promote economic growth by creating new opportunities and cultivating meaningful partnerships and connections. Their goal is to improve the quality of life and economic vitality in the Hemingway district.
About Selleria Veneta:
Selleria Veneta curates and selects a small group of elite Italian leather artisans and represents many of them exclusively in the US. Selleria Veneta is delighted to be a fashion house of singular products and serve truly savvy clients looking for that quintessential, unique gift for themselves or someone special. Boutiques are in Oak Park and Winnetka.
Contact
Selleria Veneta / Hemingway District Oak ParkContact
Joy Pappas
312-371-7066
www.selleriaveneta.com
Joy Pappas
312-371-7066
www.selleriaveneta.com
Categories