Rail Rage Announces New Album - "Wolves Among Sheep" - To be Released January 19, 2024
Rail Rage announces their new album, titled "Wolves Among Sheep" will be released on January 19, 2024. The San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal band has announced that they will headline an album release event at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa coinciding with the new record.
Petaluma, CA, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal band Rail Rage has announced the release date of their new upcoming album - Wolves Among Sheep. The album is the follow-up to their 2021 self-titled debut. "Wolves Among Sheep" is planned to be released on January 19, 2024. In conjunction with the release of their album, Rail Rage will be headlining an event at the Arlene Francis Center in Santa Rosa presented by Bitter End Booking. Supporting acts at the show will be East Bay thrash metal band Malpractice, North Bay band Heretic, and Stinson Beach-based metal band Yorn's Apostles. The weekend of their new album’s release will also include concerts at Thee Parkside in San Francisco on January 20 and Rain Dog Records in Petaluma on January 21.
Rail Rage - who pride themselves on capturing the energetic spirit of old-school thrash metal bands such as Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus, and Slayer - has stated that 'Wolves Among Sheep' will showcase the band's evolution in songwriting while maintaining roots in their original sound. In addition to thrash metal, the band incorporates their individual members' influences in death metal, black metal, hardcore, punk, power metal, and traditional heavy metal. They pride themselves on their high-energy, exciting live performances, which have taken place throughout Northern California.
"Wolves Among Sheep" will be available for download on the group's Bandcamp and iTunes pages. In addition, it will be available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major streaming platforms. Physical CD copies will also be available for purchase. Further updates are expected to be released through their social media pages, available on their Linktree page.
