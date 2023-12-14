King Benji Igbadumhe Releases Greatest Hits Vol. I

With the release of Greatest Hits Vol. I, King Benji Igbadumhe’s music is now accessible to a wider audience than ever before. Greatest Hits Vol. I was pre-released on November 25, 2023 and is available December 9, 2023 for purchase and streaming on all major music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer.