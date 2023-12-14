King Benji Igbadumhe Releases Greatest Hits Vol. I
With the release of Greatest Hits Vol. I, King Benji Igbadumhe’s music is now accessible to a wider audience than ever before. Greatest Hits Vol. I was pre-released on November 25, 2023 and is available December 9, 2023 for purchase and streaming on all major music platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer.
Atlanta, GA, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wyze Sonz Entertainment is honored and proud to bring to the world King Benji Igbadumhe’s Greatest Hits Vol. I album, which is now available on all major music platforms. This album marks the official digital debut of King Benji Igbadumhe, one of the most celebrated musicians in the Nigerian music industry. The album features 20 of his greatest hits, including “Itsaya Onode,” “Ayene,” “Emikhamie,” “Imhonikhe,” and many more.
King Benji Igbadumhe has been a prominent figure in the Nigerian music industry for decades and he has won numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to the Nigerian music industry, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 Nigerian Music Awards.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the best of King Benji Igbadumhe’s classic and inspirational music.
