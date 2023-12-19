Author Mark Veber’s New Book, "Harvest of Hope," is a Fascinating Story of a Young Woman Who Refuses to Let Her Ability to See the Future Impact Her Life Choices
Recent release “Harvest of Hope” from Page Publishing author Mark Veber, is a riveting story of a young woman named Hope Wilson, who carries the special gift of premonition, that allows her to see the destined path of her and those around her. Despite knowing her future, Hope forges ahead dedicating herself tirelessly to all in need.
Palmer, MA, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Veber, a husband, father, and lifelong resident of Massachusetts, has completed his new book, “Harvest of Hope”: a captivating story of a young woman named Hope, who has the uncanny ability to envision her destiny. Going through life, with her future constantly showing itself, she selflessly volunteers both her time and money to all in need, not pausing or stopping to change what is to come.
“Some may claim that they've had moments of déjà vu, or the uncanny ability to see what is about to happen, like determining the end of a movie, or feeling like you have been somewhere before, based on nothing but intuition,” writes Veber. “However, what if you could acquire a prescreening of your future, would you? Or would you prefer whatever happens, happens without your destiny ever being revealed? Well, for Hope Wilson, that was never an option.
“Considering it both a blessing and a curse, she marches through life alone understanding those same premonitions will lead her ever closer to the man she will eventually meet and fall in love with. Often described as a selfless woman, Hope donates much of her time and money to the less fortunate, aiding anyone in need, even knowing her destined path is about to change.
“That is when John walks in, a man who is looking for his own purpose, while he himself searches for that one special person who will stand beside him through it all. With the love and support of her family and friends like Elvin, John's college roommate, and Liz, Hope's best friend, they embrace what life offers, with all the normalcies of life's twists and turns.
“And even though Hope strictly adheres to her rule of her not changing anyone's futures, they each optimistically focus on their tomorrows. How will it all turn out? Only Hope knows.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Veber’s engaging tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Hope navigates the fine line of living her life while being fully aware of where she is destined to end up. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Veber weaves a character-driven novel that readers won’t be able to put down and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Harvest of Hope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
