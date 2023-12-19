Author Mark Veber’s New Book, "Harvest of Hope," is a Fascinating Story of a Young Woman Who Refuses to Let Her Ability to See the Future Impact Her Life Choices

Recent release “Harvest of Hope” from Page Publishing author Mark Veber, is a riveting story of a young woman named Hope Wilson, who carries the special gift of premonition, that allows her to see the destined path of her and those around her. Despite knowing her future, Hope forges ahead dedicating herself tirelessly to all in need.