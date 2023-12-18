Author J.R. Davis’s New Book, “Finding the Little Green House,” is an Adorable Story That Highlights the Importance of Learning One's Own Address & Whom to Share It with

Recent release “Finding the Little Green House” from Covenant Books author J.R. Davis tells the captivating story of Mamaw, a loving grandmother who wants nothing more than to see her grandchildren for their birthday. But without their address, Mamaw runs into trouble as she tries to find their house and gets lost along the way.