Author J.R. Davis’s New Book, “Finding the Little Green House,” is an Adorable Story That Highlights the Importance of Learning One's Own Address & Whom to Share It with
Recent release “Finding the Little Green House” from Covenant Books author J.R. Davis tells the captivating story of Mamaw, a loving grandmother who wants nothing more than to see her grandchildren for their birthday. But without their address, Mamaw runs into trouble as she tries to find their house and gets lost along the way.
Jacksonville, FL, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.R. Davis, an author and artist who has delighted her children with stories of moral character and Christian challenge as they grow toward adulthood, has completed her new book, “Finding the Little Green House”: a charming story of a grandmother who is unsure of where her grandchildren live and relies on the help of others and the Lord to find her way.
“‘Finding the Little Green House’ is an exciting tale of a grandmother trying to find her grandchildren’s birthday party,” writes Davis. “Children will have so much fun while learning necessary contact information. This story uncovers the importance of teaching children their own address and phone numbers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.R. Davis’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to weave a tale that stimulates one’s imagination while they develop into happy, creative adults. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Davis’s tale to life, “Finding the Little Green House” helps parents and guardians connect with young readers to know what important personal information they should always know, and to pray whenever they are lost or need help.
Readers can purchase “Finding the Little Green House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Finding the Little Green House’ is an exciting tale of a grandmother trying to find her grandchildren’s birthday party,” writes Davis. “Children will have so much fun while learning necessary contact information. This story uncovers the importance of teaching children their own address and phone numbers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.R. Davis’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to weave a tale that stimulates one’s imagination while they develop into happy, creative adults. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Davis’s tale to life, “Finding the Little Green House” helps parents and guardians connect with young readers to know what important personal information they should always know, and to pray whenever they are lost or need help.
Readers can purchase “Finding the Little Green House” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories