Author Angela Keebler’s New Book, "There Is More," Explores How a True Believer of Christ Can Overcome Any of Life’s Challenges to Achieve Everlasting Peace Through God
Recent release “There Is More” from Covenant Books author Angela Keebler is a thought-provoking guide to reaching a personal relationship with the Lord through learning to live all areas of one’s life based upon Biblical truths. Through her writings, Keebler aims to help readers break free of their modern struggles to discover the eternal glory of God that is promised to his followers.
Ooltewah, TN, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela Keebler, a loving wife and mother to two daughters, has completed her new book, “There Is More”: a compelling, faith-based read aimed at helping readers delve deeper into their relationship with Christ so that they can experience the true peace and blessings that the Lord intends for all his children.
Raised in Florida but now residing in the beautiful state of Tennessee, author Angela Keebler has been blessed in many ways, but being a mom will always be one of her greatest blessings. She enjoys the simple things in life like a good cup of coffee, the changing seasons, a pretty sky, and talking about Jesus. One of her favorite things to do is spending the day playing games with her family or friends. The author is also eager to keep seeking Jesus and all that He wants to do in and through her for His kingdom.
Keebler writes, “Oftentimes, even Christians find themselves wondering, ‘Is there more to life than this?’ Many Christians today seem to be just as overwhelmed, anxious, and depressed as the rest of the world. While this has become a common thing in today’s society, in the life of a believer, it should never become normal. Christians are struggling to find lasting peace and joy that isn’t dependent on circumstances. They see others with passion and excitement for God and wonder why they lack that same enthusiasm.
“‘There Is More’ was written to take the readers deep beyond our Christian labels to really discover the heart of God. We are going to biblically expose mindsets and routines that may be keeping you from fully living in the promises God has for your life. We are going to address common cycles that may be standing in the way of your complete freedom and victory in Christ. It’s time to break out of what is common and start living the life you were actually created for!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angela Keebler’s new book is designed to help readers of all walks of life forge a deeper and more intimate relationship with the Lord, allowing them to walk in newfound freedom, victory, and joy that only God can provide in life. Drawing on her own experiences, Keebler shares some of the life-changing things she has learned in the hope that, wherever readers are in their relationship with God, they’ll want more and know exactly how to seek it.
Readers can purchase “There Is More” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
