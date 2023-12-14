"The Princess and the Dragon: Volume I," by Tatiana Speranskaia, Illustrated by Yuri Speranskii, available now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "The Princess and the Dragon: Volume I" by Tatiana Speranskaia, Illustrated by Yuri Speranskii. This fairytale book is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
"The Princess and the Dragon" is a story of friendship between a young princess and a dragon. It might be hard to believe but the brave princess met her best friend not among the children in her kingdom, but in a lush forest near the river. He was a huge fire-breathing dragon covered in green scales. Usually, friendships are tested by misunderstandings and quarrels, but true ones can never be broken. This beautifully illustrated fairy tale will show you how true friendship survives every challenge.
Tatiana Speranskaia started writing stories for her own children when they were young. They grew up but her passion for writing remained, and she continues to create stories of love and friendship for children of every age.
Yuri's favorite thing to do when he was a child was to flip through picture books. He started illustrating at a young age. Yuri has been working as a professional illustrator for over 20 years and has worked on over 300 books, mostly fairy tales from all over the world.
"The Princess and the Dragon," 84 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-337-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
