Author Jeffery Moore’s New Book, "Puddle Jumping," is a Thought-Provoking Story That Follows a Warehouse Worker Who Suddenly Finds Himself Living a Life of Luxury
Recent release “Puddle Jumping” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffery Moore is a captivating story about a warehouse worker who falls into a life of luxury.
Hollister, MO, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffery Moore has completed his new book, “Puddle Jumping”: a mesmerizing story that follows a warehouse worker who suddenly finds himself as a man by the name of James Moreaux, a billionaire businessman with a fortune, a mansion, a fast car, and a butler who is always there when he needs him. He regularly attends lavish parties and has friends everywhere he goes. His life becomes the polar opposite of what it was like before his incident. He becomes someone—someone who can be whatever he wants. He has the world at his fingertips, but at what cost? Are the sacrifices worth the possible gain? With every choice he makes, he weaves his fate into this alternate reality until it consumes him completely.
Moore writes, “He knew he wasn’t physically intimidating, so he devised other ways of getting at people. I believe he had a different method for everyone. He yelled at those who lacked self-confidence, and anyone who wanted to understand what they had done wrong and correct it were met with silence. Some only merited a grunt or a sigh. The form of torture he preferred most for me was a cruel one. He spoke softly with little inflection in his voice, never looking up from his papers or computer screen unless to give me a glare from underneath furrowed eyebrows. I could hear the condescension in every word he spoke. He knew that the only chance he had to get in my head was by making childish attempts to belittle me.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeffery Moore’s potent tale invites readers to discover how James’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Puddle Jumping” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
