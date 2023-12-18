Author Michale Mohr’s New Book, “Third Time’s the Charm: A Heartfelt Murder Mystery,” is a Fast-Moving Murder Mystery Full of Twists and Turns

Recent release “Third Time’s the Charm: A Heartfelt Murder Mystery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michale Mohr takes readers along as a home invasion results in the murder of a childhood friend of Melinda Stark's son. The perky physical therapist immediately inserts herself into the investigation to help solve it, unknowingly becoming a pawn in a game she has no idea she's part of.