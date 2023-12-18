Author Michale Mohr’s New Book, “Third Time’s the Charm: A Heartfelt Murder Mystery,” is a Fast-Moving Murder Mystery Full of Twists and Turns
Recent release “Third Time’s the Charm: A Heartfelt Murder Mystery” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michale Mohr takes readers along as a home invasion results in the murder of a childhood friend of Melinda Stark's son. The perky physical therapist immediately inserts herself into the investigation to help solve it, unknowingly becoming a pawn in a game she has no idea she's part of.
Hillsboro, OR, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michale Mohr, who comes by her sleuthing skills from personal experience, has completed her new book, “Third Time’s the Charm: A Heartfelt Murder Mystery”: a riveting novel that follows Melinda, who pursues the murder investigation of her son's friend. Meanwhile, Dominic tries to find out if she has the charms. The twists and turns continue to pile up as Gallo and his wife end up becoming friends with Melinda and her homicide detective boyfriend. Dominic's client goes completely off the rails and threatens to end the lives of both Melinda and Dominic if the charms are not returned to him immediately.
In her early twenties, author Michale Mohr suffered from agoraphobia and was unable to leave her home without debilitating panic attacks. She began writing. She wrote characters that were brave and unafraid of any dilemma they may be facing. One might say she literally wrote herself out of her house. While still tenuous in her ability to navigate back out into the world, her son went missing. Still suffering from bouts of panic, she followed clues and learned the ins and outs of investigation. It took her three years, but she located him, safe and sound, and brought him home.
Michale has published articles in “Newsweek” and newspapers, as well as appeared on many television programs such as Good Morning America. She has two other books so far in the “Heartfelt Murder Mystery” Series and her memoir, “Locked Behind an Open Door,” detailing her years as an agoraphobic, which will be published in the future.
Today Michale enjoys her life in her beautiful, recently purchased townhouse, spending time with her beloved family and her sweet kitty, Shiloh. She never misses an episode of “48 Hours” or “Dateline,” but says her biggest pleasure is being able to walk outside, talk with neighbors, shop, or go out to eat. She still remembers the days when she couldn’t do those simple things. As she puts it, “Those who have had those precious moments interrupted know most deeply the joy and sorrow of a moment in a lifetime.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michale Mohr’s thrilling tale concludes when the murderer, the charms, and Melinda's relationship with Dominic's client are revealed, leading to an explosive showdown that no one sees coming.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase “Third Time’s the Charm: A Heartfelt Murder Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
