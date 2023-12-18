Naja'Q’s New Book, “Welcome to Majestic Falls: Volume 1,” is a Compelling Story of a Young Princess’s Travels to Imaginative and Mystical Lands to Find Herself
New York, NY, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Naja'Q, a vibrant artist, has completed her most recent book, “Welcome to Majestic Falls: Volume 1”: a gripping adventure that follows a young princess who sets out on her own adventure to discover herself and find her true, intended path in life.
Born in the northern states of America and raised in the southern states, author Naja’Q comes from a single-family home, and witnessed her mother struggle daily to provide for a family of five. While spending summers in the country on her grandmother’s farm, Naja’Q’s imagination took her on many adventures. She learned to be a strong melanin woman by observing the strong women who played a significant role in raising her.
“Join a new fictional series of a melanin royal family as their young, curious, adventurous princess prepares to enter adulthood,” writes Naja’Q. “After hearing about her family traditions, Princess Fari questions if her parents' lifestyle is the lifestyle she chose over her own.
“As she sets out on an adventure to clear her troubled mind, she meets a friend who leads her into a majestic land. While on this exciting adventure, she doesn't allow fear of the unknown to stand in her way.”
Published by Fulton Books, Naja'Q’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey to discover a beautiful, majestic world filled with exciting creatures and new friends of all different kinds. With colorful artwork to help bring Naja’Q’s tale to life, “Welcome to Majestic Falls: Volume 1” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all walks of life, leaving them eager for more of Princess Fari’s adventures.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Welcome to Majestic Falls: Volume 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
