Kendra Couch’s New Book, "A View from Avalon," Centers Around One Man's Fight for Freedom Despite the Ongoing Torment and Abuse at the Hands of a Vengeful Mayor
Palmer, AK, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kendra Couch, a type 1 diabetic author living in Alaska with her alert dog, Willow, and her close friends and family, has completed her most recent book, “A View from Avalon”: a compelling novel that centers around a young man who is imprisoned in a horrific experiment by a diabolical politician hellbent on torturing him for the actions of his parents.
Kendra Couch is an avid adventurer and will always seek out new encounters, often using her own experiences and those she meets as inspiration for the colorful cast of characters she draws her writing from. From off-roading to yoga or playing cello to reading alone, there is nothing that Kendra (and her moody blood sugar) won’t attempt.
“What would you do if you woke up in the center of a violent psychological experiment?” writes Couch. “For Maxwell Hopper, this question has become a matter of reality. Living in the picturesque city of Avalon, Max has become both the most renowned and notorious member of his society. He lives a life of psychological warfare with his greatest enemy, the mayor of the beautiful city, Kellen Weathers. Every year, the battle of wits and violence intensifies and grows. Soon it will reach a climax. Could this be that year? Or will things suddenly turn in an unexpected way?”
Published by Fulton Books, Kendra Couch’s book is sure to leave readers spellbound as they follow Max in his struggles for survival, all while plotting to overthrow Mayor Weathers and end his ongoing bloodlust. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Couch weaves an unforgettable experience that will have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “A View from Avalon” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
