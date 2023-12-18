K.R. Davis’s Newly Released "Yes, You!" is an Uplifting Message of God’s Love and Our Inherent Value in God’s Eyes
“Yes, You!” from Christian Faith Publishing author K.R. Davis is a helpful narrative that opens up the conversation for learning to celebrate our differences and value the diversity found within mankind.
New York, NY, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Yes, You!”: a celebration of the wonder and beauty of our unique natures. “Yes, You!” is the creation of published author, K.R. Davis, who holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in special education. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, she has called Georgia home for more than twenty years. Faith and family are most important to her. She is the mother of three beautiful girls and has always loved reading to them. In education for over fifteen years, that same love of reading to young children transferred to the classroom setting.
Davis shares, “Did you know that differences make us unique?
“God’s love is for all his children, including those who feel as if they aren’t good enough. Children may have disabilities, may not seem to fit in, and may lack confidence for whatever reason. Nevertheless, they need reminding that they were made wonderfully in His image. God’s children are diverse, and that is okay! So get this book into their hands if you want a little one to know that they are loved by God no matter what.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K.R. Davis’s new book presents an empowering and inclusive message of God’s love for children of all backgrounds and abilities.
Consumers can purchase “Yes, You!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Yes, You!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
