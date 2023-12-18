Martha H. Robertson’s Newly Released “For the Love of God and Family: Finding Joy while Caregiving” is a Touching Firsthand Account of the Highs and Lows of Caregiving
“For the Love of God and Family: Finding Joy while Caregiving” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha H. Robertson is an emotionally charged account of the complexities and many blessings found within the realm of becoming caregiver to someone navigating the final stages of life.
Newnan, GA, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “For the Love of God and Family: Finding Joy while Caregiving”: a potent testimony that will resonate with many. “For the Love of God and Family: Finding Joy while Caregiving” is the creation of published author, Martha H. Robertson, a dedicated wife and mother who studied at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in South Georgia and received her BSA with a major in horticulture from UGA.
Robertson shares, “Caregiving is the most humbling yet rewarding of all callings if you go into it with your eyes wide open. Like all life-altering events, it requires research and support from both professionals and those in your circle who have already grown into this role.
“For the Love of God and Family is intended to draw you into the reality of what God has chosen to bless you with during this chapter in your life. Boy, the idea of this as a blessing from God just seems wrong! Yet you will see how approaching this time in your life with a complete sense of what your role is and who your care receiver is in this new relationship will help you come alongside your loved one with understanding and compassion. Your heart will forever be tender toward this season in your loved one’s life.
“This book is all about jump-starting this journey by helping you find the confidence and courage to step out and give yourself the freedom to find your joy and give your care receiver permission to feel his or her own joy. That, in its own right, is a God-given blessing beyond anything you have ever experienced. For the Love of God and Family will give you the tools you need to guard your heart and protect that joy while living in this precious season of life. You will see where it will be necessary to console yourself to flexibility toward ever-changing challenges.
“Martha will use this book to help you discover the hard questions that need to be asked, and the answers you should expect to gather the information and help you are going to require. Martha draws from scripture support and confidence while sharing her story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha H. Robertson’s new book will bring comfort and encouragement to any who have navigated the complex waters of caregiving.
Consumers can purchase “For the Love of God and Family: Finding Joy while Caregiving” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “For the Love of God and Family: Finding Joy while Caregiving,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
