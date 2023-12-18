Martha H. Robertson’s Newly Released “For the Love of God and Family: Finding Joy while Caregiving” is a Touching Firsthand Account of the Highs and Lows of Caregiving

“For the Love of God and Family: Finding Joy while Caregiving” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha H. Robertson is an emotionally charged account of the complexities and many blessings found within the realm of becoming caregiver to someone navigating the final stages of life.