Doug Strutz’s Newly Released "The Cleft of the Rock" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poetry That Offers Encouragement and a Sense of Comfort
“The Cleft of the Rock” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doug Strutz is a touching anthology inspired by the author’s observations of the modern world’s challenges and the constancy of God.
Great Bend, ND, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Cleft of the Rock”: a poignant selection of emotionally charged verse. “The Cleft of the Rock” is the creation of published author, Doug Strutz, a dedicated husband and father of two.
Strutz shares, “Doug knew three women who were killed due to domestic violence. After the third death, the light came on inside Doug’s head. That is too many ladies in the small state of North Dakota with a population of seven hundred thousand. After some soul-searching, Doug got a new Bible and a pink highlighter and highlighted 235 passages of scripture of violence toward men, women, or children. Next, Doug wrote to all his national senators, and all of them encouraged him to go through the church and see if Doug could help get this problem going in the right direction.
“Doug also phoned many churches from all denominations and had all but two encourage him to write poems on this situation. Doug also felt led at that time to write poems about Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. The poems went to eight churches in his hometown. After Father’s Day, Father Dale from the Catholic Church asked Doug personally to write these poems. Father Dale prayed over them and blessed them. Doug went to his church and had them consecrated before God. The Cleft of the Rock is his first book and hopes to have sequels to follow.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doug Strutz’s new book offers readers a variety of topics and themes to consider through the eyes of a faith-filled follower of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Cleft of the Rock” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Cleft of the Rock,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
