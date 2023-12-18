Roy R. Reeves’s Newly Released “Once Saved, Always Saved: But When Are We Truly Saved?” is a Thought-Provoking Biblical Commentary
“Once Saved, Always Saved: But When Are We Truly Saved?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roy R. Reeves is a helpful discussion that brings awareness to the misconceptions and pitfalls of stretching the concepts of salvation and redemption.
Purvis, MS, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Once Saved, Always Saved: But When Are We Truly Saved?”: a potent reminder of the need for continual pursuit of spiritual growth. “Once Saved, Always Saved: But When Are We Truly Saved?” is the creation of published author, Roy R. Reeves, who completed a PhD in Chemistry, medical school, and postgraduate medical training. Dr. Reeves has spent most of his professional career in the practice of medicine, teaching (at a graduate and medical school level), and research. He is board certified in Psychiatry and Neurology and has published over 150 scientific papers. His goal for the next stage of his life is to contribute to the body of Christ as a teacher, writer, and researcher.
Reeves shares, “We often hear the phrase 'once saved, always saved,' which to some means that once a person is saved, he will always be saved, no matter what he does. Scripture does verify that when a person is born again and is truly saved, he has eternal security. But what is revealed in Scripture about this important issue must be properly understood. Misinterpretation of this important biblical concept can have dire consequences.
“This book will discuss many positive aspects of the 'once saved, always saved' concept. However, it will also show that there is significant potential for misunderstanding and misusing this idea in ways that may be dangerous from a spiritual point of view. These dangers include erroneously thinking one is eternally saved when he is not even saved at all, making no effort to grow spiritually, and not working toward eternal rewards because one sees no reason to if he is already eternally secure. Topics such as what it means to truly be saved, at what time is one actually saved, the importance of being sure about one’s salvation, the danger of turning the grace of God into licentiousness, and what happens with the carnal Christian will also be considered. This book will explore these issues from the point of view that if a person is saved, he will always be saved—but he must be truly saved to indeed have eternal security.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roy R. Reeves’s new book offers readers an encouraging personal read or group discussion.
Consumers can purchase “Once Saved, Always Saved: But When Are We Truly Saved?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Saved, Always Saved: But When Are We Truly Saved?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Reeves shares, “We often hear the phrase 'once saved, always saved,' which to some means that once a person is saved, he will always be saved, no matter what he does. Scripture does verify that when a person is born again and is truly saved, he has eternal security. But what is revealed in Scripture about this important issue must be properly understood. Misinterpretation of this important biblical concept can have dire consequences.
“This book will discuss many positive aspects of the 'once saved, always saved' concept. However, it will also show that there is significant potential for misunderstanding and misusing this idea in ways that may be dangerous from a spiritual point of view. These dangers include erroneously thinking one is eternally saved when he is not even saved at all, making no effort to grow spiritually, and not working toward eternal rewards because one sees no reason to if he is already eternally secure. Topics such as what it means to truly be saved, at what time is one actually saved, the importance of being sure about one’s salvation, the danger of turning the grace of God into licentiousness, and what happens with the carnal Christian will also be considered. This book will explore these issues from the point of view that if a person is saved, he will always be saved—but he must be truly saved to indeed have eternal security.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roy R. Reeves’s new book offers readers an encouraging personal read or group discussion.
Consumers can purchase “Once Saved, Always Saved: But When Are We Truly Saved?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Saved, Always Saved: But When Are We Truly Saved?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories