Lois Cole Godbey’s Newly Released "Beyond Tomorrow" is a Poignant Tale of Loss, Love, and Self-Discovery That Will Tug at the Heartstrings
“Beyond Tomorrow” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lois Cole Godbey is a thoughtful narrative that takes readers to the heart of a woman’s quest for fulfillment and an uncertain calling that remains to be made clear.
Joplin, MO, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond Tomorrow”: a thoughtful reflection on life and faith. “Beyond Tomorrow” is the creation of published author, Lois Cole Godbey.
Godbey shares, “This book is about a young Jewish girl who survives the tragedy of losing her parents at a young age. She is raised by a loving grandmother. After a five-year marriage dissolves, Deborah Hoffman inherits her grandmother’s Victorian mansion in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. While maintaining the property, a local handyman not only helps repair her home but also helps her to better recognize a drawing in her spirit. As a stringer at the local newspaper, her life is filled with suspense, tragedy, another unique inheritance, betrayal, political corruption, and an incoherent hunger for God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lois Cole Godbey’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves on a path for rebirth in Christ as Deborah finds herself in uncertain waters time and time again.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond Tomorrow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond Tomorrow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Godbey shares, “This book is about a young Jewish girl who survives the tragedy of losing her parents at a young age. She is raised by a loving grandmother. After a five-year marriage dissolves, Deborah Hoffman inherits her grandmother’s Victorian mansion in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. While maintaining the property, a local handyman not only helps repair her home but also helps her to better recognize a drawing in her spirit. As a stringer at the local newspaper, her life is filled with suspense, tragedy, another unique inheritance, betrayal, political corruption, and an incoherent hunger for God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lois Cole Godbey’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves on a path for rebirth in Christ as Deborah finds herself in uncertain waters time and time again.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond Tomorrow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond Tomorrow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories