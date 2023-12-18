April Renner Curtsinger’s Newly Released "The Nativity" is a Charming Holiday Celebration That Expresses the True Meaning of the Christmas Season
“The Nativity” from Christian Faith Publishing author April Renner Curtsinger shares the story of Christ’s birth through a unique perspective as the ever-lovable Boone and Winnie prepare for the Christmas celebration.
Elizabethtown, KY, December 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Nativity”: an engaging opportunity to encourage upcoming generations in their faith. “The Nativity” is the creation of published author, April Renner Curtsinger, a dedicated wife and mother with a passion for animal rescue and sharing a message of God’s love.
April Renner Curtsinger shares, “Christmastime is full of magic and wonder. It’s easy to get caught up in the gifts, decorating, and the hustle and bustle of the season. Winnie thinks this is what Christmas is all about until Boone shares with her the story of baby Jesus, the first Christmas that brought hope to the world. Winnie learns that giving is better than receiving, and showing compassion and love brings you lasting peace and joy. Join Boone and Winnie in this heartwarming story of the nativity as explained from a dog to a cat.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, April Renner Curtsinger’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by B. Teresa Campbell.
Consumers can purchase “The Nativity” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Nativity,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
