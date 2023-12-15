Blues Chris Pitts Returns with a Captivating New Single & Video, "Just Wanna Live"
Go on a soul-reviving musical journey as blues virtuoso Chris Pitts announces the release of their highly-anticipated single, "Just Wanna Live" This latest offering from the maestro promises to be a sonic masterpiece, blending traditional blues roots with contemporary innovation and a dash of Chris Pitts's signature storytelling and guitar playing.
Memphis, TN, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- "Just Wanna Live" is the debut album of Chris Pitts, a celebrated blues musician whose deep connection to the genre has consistently enchanted audiences worldwide. With heartfelt lyrics and searing guitar solos, the album captures the essence of the blues and showcases Chris Pitt's evolution as an artist, bringing a fresh perspective to the genre and demonstrating his prowess as a musician and a storyteller.
The album is a testament to Chris Pitt's dedication to preserving the blues legacy while pushing the boundaries to ensure its continued relevance in today's music landscape. Fans eagerly awaiting the release can find "Just Wanna Live" on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Also, the music video will be available on Youtube and Facebook on Friday.
Don't miss the opportunity to experience this incredible blues journey. To learn more about Chris Pitts and The Memphis Prime’s music, visit chrispittsblues.com, and follow them on social media for the latest updates and exclusive content.
Jessica Alston
516-288-4308
chrispittsblues.com
