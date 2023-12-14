Testrite Visual Launches Seewell Info Frames: Save Time and Money with Brandable Graphic Frames
Testrite Visual, the leading US manufacturer of visual display solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product, Seewell Info Frames™. These innovative frames are designed to elevate the way information is displayed in various settings including retail stores, offices, schools, and more.
Hackensack, NJ, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, the leading US manufacturer of visual display solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest product, Seewell Info Frames. These innovative frames are designed to elevate the way information is displayed in various settings including retail stores, offices, schools, and more.
Seewell Info Frames are a brandable graphic pocket that install onto a wide variety of surfaces. The install is quick and associate friendly, and with Seewell Info Frames customers can easily change out inexpensive paper graphics going forward. This can yield a large savings over window clings which need to be removed and installed by hand each and every time, saving store labor hours.
Ditch the tape and thumbtacks with this innovative graphic frame, which not only makes graphic change outs easy, but makes brand messaging look more professional. Seewell Info Frames can be used to professionally display printed paper graphics, paper signs, duraframe, and other thin media graphics in a variety of standard specifications including:
- Sizes: 8 ½” x 11”, 11” x 17”, 14” x 22” and 22” x 28”, or custom sizes in quantity
-Colors: Matte Black or Satin Silver, or custom colors in quantity
- Backing: Repositionable Adhesive, Magnetic, and Fabric Tape
- Applications: Windows, Doors, Walls, Glass, Metal and more
- Brandable: Permanently brandable with logo, custom colors, and more!
These versatile see through Info Frames are perfect for showcasing advertisements, menus, pricing lists, Store hours, safety messages near machinery, schedules, maps, and so much more. They empower businesses of all sizes to display important information through effective communication tools,
“We are so excited about this latest production innovation,” says, Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite Visual, “ they are simple and economical, easy to use and install. When we make these with a brand’s logo in their color, they are instantly impactful.”
Our Seewell Info frames are great for use in hospitals, banks, restaurants, car dealerships and more to elevate the visual communication for business owners, staff and their customers.
For more information about SeeWell Info Frames and to shop online, visit www.testrite.com.
About
Testrite Holdings is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today at www.testite.com.
Seewell Info Frames are a brandable graphic pocket that install onto a wide variety of surfaces. The install is quick and associate friendly, and with Seewell Info Frames customers can easily change out inexpensive paper graphics going forward. This can yield a large savings over window clings which need to be removed and installed by hand each and every time, saving store labor hours.
Ditch the tape and thumbtacks with this innovative graphic frame, which not only makes graphic change outs easy, but makes brand messaging look more professional. Seewell Info Frames can be used to professionally display printed paper graphics, paper signs, duraframe, and other thin media graphics in a variety of standard specifications including:
- Sizes: 8 ½” x 11”, 11” x 17”, 14” x 22” and 22” x 28”, or custom sizes in quantity
-Colors: Matte Black or Satin Silver, or custom colors in quantity
- Backing: Repositionable Adhesive, Magnetic, and Fabric Tape
- Applications: Windows, Doors, Walls, Glass, Metal and more
- Brandable: Permanently brandable with logo, custom colors, and more!
These versatile see through Info Frames are perfect for showcasing advertisements, menus, pricing lists, Store hours, safety messages near machinery, schedules, maps, and so much more. They empower businesses of all sizes to display important information through effective communication tools,
“We are so excited about this latest production innovation,” says, Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite Visual, “ they are simple and economical, easy to use and install. When we make these with a brand’s logo in their color, they are instantly impactful.”
Our Seewell Info frames are great for use in hospitals, banks, restaurants, car dealerships and more to elevate the visual communication for business owners, staff and their customers.
For more information about SeeWell Info Frames and to shop online, visit www.testrite.com.
About
Testrite Holdings is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us today at www.testite.com.
Contact
Testrite VisualContact
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Jeffrey Rubin
201-543-0240
www.testrite.com
Categories