"Twentieth Century Romania: A Retrospective" Available Now from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Twentieth Century Romania: A Retrospective. The book is published by the Center for Romanian Studies, an independent academic research institute, based in the United States, whose mission is to promote knowledge and understanding of Romanian history and culture worldwide. Titles from the Center for Romanian Studies are published exclusively by Histria Books.
The studies included in this volume reflect on the history and culture of Romania during the twentieth century, a critical century for the country that saw such realizations as the achievement of national unity, as well as the horrors of two world wars and the installation of a brutal communist dictatorship, ending in the overthrow of the totalitarian regime and the hopes for a freer and more prosperous future.
These papers, written in English and Romanian, by leading scholars from around the world were presented at the Eighth International Conference of the Center for Romanian Studies, held in Iasi, Romania, on 24-25 June 2002, on the theme “Twentieth Century Romania: A Retrospective.”
Twentieth Century Romania: A Retrospective, 240 pp., Hardcover, ISBN 978-1-59211-332-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
