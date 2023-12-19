Author Chris F. Wortman’s New Book, "Something in Camouflage," is a Collection of Humorous Short Stories About a Wide Assortment of Topics
Recent release “Something in Camouflage” from Page Publishing author Chris F. Wortman is a memorable collection of short stories about topics including hunting and fishing misadventures.
Caballo, NM, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chris F. Wortman, a writer, cartoonist, photographer, and Old West Apache historian, has completed his new book, “Something in Camouflage”: a fun-to-read work that recounts the author's many misadventures and humorous personal experiences.
Author Chris F. Wortman is a motorcycle mechanic, enduro and motocross rider, hill climber, prospector, metal-detector specialist, treasure hunter, hang-glider pilot, spelunker, grill master, BBQ-sauce creator, four-wheel drive enthusiast, big-game hunter, and fresh and saltwater fisherman. His hobbies include exploring, hiking, mountain climbing, fossil hunting, and archery.
Wortman writes, “Camouflage is the greatest! My guns were ‘camo’ ten years before they became readily available by every gun manufacturer. My boots, jackets, shirts, pants, hats, gloves are camo. But not to get out of sync, I guess I best tell you my canoe is camo, complete with cattails and duck silhouettes, and my fishing boat—why not?”
He continues, “I own two Suzuki Samurais that one day, out of sheer boredom (and the heck of it), my son and I decided to paint. My son (I helped) airbrushed and rattle-canned our way into history. I now have two camo’ed Samurais: one has a dominate green over beige color we decided to name Mountain Shadows; the other had a dominant beige over green we named the Desert Blend.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chris F. Wortman’s creative tales offer entertainment and enjoyment to readers.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Something in Camouflage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Chris F. Wortman is a motorcycle mechanic, enduro and motocross rider, hill climber, prospector, metal-detector specialist, treasure hunter, hang-glider pilot, spelunker, grill master, BBQ-sauce creator, four-wheel drive enthusiast, big-game hunter, and fresh and saltwater fisherman. His hobbies include exploring, hiking, mountain climbing, fossil hunting, and archery.
Wortman writes, “Camouflage is the greatest! My guns were ‘camo’ ten years before they became readily available by every gun manufacturer. My boots, jackets, shirts, pants, hats, gloves are camo. But not to get out of sync, I guess I best tell you my canoe is camo, complete with cattails and duck silhouettes, and my fishing boat—why not?”
He continues, “I own two Suzuki Samurais that one day, out of sheer boredom (and the heck of it), my son and I decided to paint. My son (I helped) airbrushed and rattle-canned our way into history. I now have two camo’ed Samurais: one has a dominate green over beige color we decided to name Mountain Shadows; the other had a dominant beige over green we named the Desert Blend.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chris F. Wortman’s creative tales offer entertainment and enjoyment to readers.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Something in Camouflage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories