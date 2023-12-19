Author Steven R Jones’s New Book, "A Pattern," is a Gripping Story of a Pastor and a Detective Who Become Partners and Work Together to Investigate a Local Crime Spree
Recent release “A Pattern” from Page Publishing author Steven R Jones is a captivating story that centers around Sarah, a pastor for a small parish, who joins forces with a detective named Lee to look into a string of crimes in their town. But as the two get caught up in their investigation, they soon find themselves involved with the FBI and find their lives in danger.
Holland, MI, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven R Jones, a loving husband who follows the Lord’s teachings to write about Christian life, has completed his new book, “A Pattern”: a fascinating tale that follows a pastor who joins a local detective to help him investigate a series of crimes, becoming instrumental in putting a stop to the wrongdoing and bringing the perpetrator to justice.
Jones shares, “Sarah pastors a small church in Northern Louisiana. Recently, she took on another job as a consultant to the parish’s detective Lee. They decided to follow a string of crimes as a learning exercise. The goal was to help Sarah learn to help Lee and to help Lee grow in deductive reasoning. But their actions got them involved with the FBI and put one of their lives at risk. The young pastor’s knowledge of the Bible is crucial to ending the crime spree.”
Published by Page Publishing, Steven R Jones’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to share through storytelling how to trust in the Lord in all circumstances with one’s entire heart. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Jones weaves a unique story that will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Sarah and Lee’s journey to rid their town of crime while helping each other to learn and grow.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Pattern” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
