Author Steven R Jones’s New Book, "A Pattern," is a Gripping Story of a Pastor and a Detective Who Become Partners and Work Together to Investigate a Local Crime Spree

Recent release “A Pattern” from Page Publishing author Steven R Jones is a captivating story that centers around Sarah, a pastor for a small parish, who joins forces with a detective named Lee to look into a string of crimes in their town. But as the two get caught up in their investigation, they soon find themselves involved with the FBI and find their lives in danger.