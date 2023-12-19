Author Rudy Reyes’s New Book, "The Tamale Letter," is a Poignant Story of the Author's Family, Beginning with His Grandfather as He Migrated to America for a Better Life

Recent release “The Tamale Letter” from Covenant Books author Rudy Reyes is a stirring a heartfelt account of the author's family history, beginning with his grandfather as he found work in America after emigrating from Mexico at the age of fourteen. Spanning three generations, Reyes explores how his family grew amidst the Great Depression and found their place within America.