Author Natalie Ball’s New Book, "Neiron Is Just Like Me," is a Moving Story of a Young Boy from an Untraditional Family Background Who Manages to Follow His Dreams

Recent release "Neiron Is Just Like Me" from Covenant Books author Natalie Ball is a powerful true story inspired by the life of her brother Neiron as he overcomes a rare medical condition and helps to inspire those around him, all while dedicating his life to achieving his goal of playing football.