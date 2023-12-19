Author Kenny Haynes’s New Book, "Mr. Owl's Secret," Follows an Owl Who Enlists the Help of His Friends in Order to Hunt for His Lost Secret Somewhere in the Forest

Recent release “Mr. Owl's Secret” from Covenant Books author Kenny Haynes is a delightful tale of a forgetful owl who discovers his important secret has gone missing. With the help of his friends, they search high and low, but they are in for a real surprise when they discover what the secret is, and who has it now.