Author Kenny Haynes’s New Book, "Mr. Owl's Secret," Follows an Owl Who Enlists the Help of His Friends in Order to Hunt for His Lost Secret Somewhere in the Forest
Recent release “Mr. Owl's Secret” from Covenant Books author Kenny Haynes is a delightful tale of a forgetful owl who discovers his important secret has gone missing. With the help of his friends, they search high and low, but they are in for a real surprise when they discover what the secret is, and who has it now.
Salem, NH, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kenny Haynes, a loving grandfather who is currently retired and resides with his wife in New Hampshire, has completed his new book, “Mr. Owl's Secret”: a charming story that follows Mr. Owl and his friends as they all search for his missing secret.
Haynes shares, “This is a delightful tale involving an owl who has lost his secret. Mr. Owl’s search for his secret is helped by many friendly woodland creatures. A surprise awaits them when they finally discover who had the secret.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kenny Haynes’s new book is inspired by the author’s wildlife stories he has always enjoyed telling his children and grandchildren, which lead to him publishing his other works, “Clumsy Tommy Turkey” and “Swifty’s New Friend.” With colorful artwork to help bring Haynes’s story to life, “Mr. Owl’s Secret” is an adorable story of friendship and teamwork that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit the wonderful world of Mr. Owl over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Mr. Owl's Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Haynes shares, “This is a delightful tale involving an owl who has lost his secret. Mr. Owl’s search for his secret is helped by many friendly woodland creatures. A surprise awaits them when they finally discover who had the secret.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kenny Haynes’s new book is inspired by the author’s wildlife stories he has always enjoyed telling his children and grandchildren, which lead to him publishing his other works, “Clumsy Tommy Turkey” and “Swifty’s New Friend.” With colorful artwork to help bring Haynes’s story to life, “Mr. Owl’s Secret” is an adorable story of friendship and teamwork that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit the wonderful world of Mr. Owl over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Mr. Owl's Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories