Author Richard Q. Jones’s New Book, "Rich Inspirations: Some of Life's Perspectives," is an Enlightening Collection of Poems and the Author’s Observations of the World
Recent release “Rich Inspirations: Some of Life's Perspectives” from Covenant Books author Richard Q. Jones is a compelling and emotionally stirring assortment of poems and thoughts from the author’s life, presenting a wide range of ideals and expressions that came to him as he contemplated his purpose in life and the human condition.
North Ogden, UT, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard Q. Jones, a loving husband and father who holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies from Weber State College and has been self-employed for the past forty-five years, has completed his new book, “Rich Inspirations: Some of Life's Perspectives”: a collection of poems and observations from the author that are designed to offer love and support to the quiet moments that readers may need to feel peace.
Born in Ogden, Utah, author Rich Jones is the fifth of nine children, and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, working with indigenous people in the Canadian Provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The author and his wife, Jenice, have a blended family of six children. He has enjoyed road running, completing twenty-three full marathons, and logging more than fifty-six thousand miles on the road. Jones’s love of writing came from his mother and creative writing teachers in junior high and high school, and his love for nature and people helped him formulate what is meaningful to him in life.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard Q. Jones’s new book will take readers on a fascinating journey through the author’s mind as they witness his observations of the world around him that comment on subjects that played a direct role in his life experiences. Heartfelt and thought-provoking, Jones weaves a beautiful and intimate self-portrait through his writings that are sure to provide comfort and peace to those who need it most, remaining with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Rich Inspirations: Some of Life's Perspectives” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
