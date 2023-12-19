Author Minerva Taylor’s New Book, "Hunted," is a Genre-Defying, Intense Debut Novel That Seamlessly Blends Science Fiction with Romance
Recent release “Hunted” from Newman Springs Publishing author Minerva Taylor is the scorching debut that follows a truly unique, out-of-this-world heroine as she navigates a new world filled with secrets and lies.
New York, NY, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Minerva Taylor has completed her new book, “Hunted”: a Sci-Fi romance that carries a warning of graphic content including blood, gore, torture, and implied sexual content. A warning that caused Taylor to cheekily declare, “To my family reading this, don’t.”
Taylor, who dedicates this book to all the suckers who doubted her, writes, “Is my first book cringy? Probably! Do I care? No, not at all. Because we all have to start somewhere to be able to learn and build ourselves up to be better.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Taylor’s tantalizing tale begins with Kirsten, who lives in a world with supernatural gifts called flairs.
When her path intertwines with Zenith, a security officer assigned to an interstellar rocket launch, their lives take off on an unexpected trajectory.
Readers who wish to experience this inventive and electrifying work can purchase “Hunted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
