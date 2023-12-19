Author Sharon Elizabeth Sexton’s New Book, “MLK Jr.’s Detroit Dream Memoir of a Civil Rights Foot Soldier,” Encourages Generations to Talk About African American History

Recent release “MLK Jr.’s Detroit Dream Memoir of a Civil Rights Foot Soldier” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sharon Elizabeth Sexton is an autobiography of an African American black girl who was indoctrinated into the civil rights movement at the age of eight when Dr. Martin L King Jr., the freedom icon, marched in Detroit during the summer of 1963.