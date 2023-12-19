Author Jack Herbert Fletcher’s New Book, "12 Two," is the Follow Up to a Universe Plagued by Pollution and Needing a Hero
Recent release “12 Two” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jack Herbert Fletcher follows our hero with his plans from the future, coming from the stars and healing the blind.
Franconia, NH, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jack Herbert Fletcher has completed his new book, “12 Two”: a gripping tale of a small crew, traveling the star and helping what people that they can one planet at a time, their star hopping journey bringing them into contact with a variety of different people, cultures, and conflicts, all that they’ll face head on.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jack Herbert Fletcher’s potent tale jumps into the far flung parts of the universe, trying to bring a piece to the world and those that accept it, and for those that don’t, well they try not to let the tail pipe hit them on the way out.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “12 Two” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jack Herbert Fletcher’s potent tale jumps into the far flung parts of the universe, trying to bring a piece to the world and those that accept it, and for those that don’t, well they try not to let the tail pipe hit them on the way out.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “12 Two” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories