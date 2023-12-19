Author Lauraina Bashir’s New Book “From Bliss to This: A Woman's Incredible Journey through a Cultural Marriage” Follows the Author's Fight for Freedom from Her Marriage

Recent release “From Bliss to This: A Woman's Incredible Journey through a Cultural Marriage” by Lauraina Bashir with Newman Springs Publishing is a captivating autobiographical account that documents the author's supposed perfect marriage that, over time, slowly devolved into an oppressive relationship that left her fearful for her life and desperate to leave.