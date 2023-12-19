Author Lauraina Bashir’s New Book “From Bliss to This: A Woman's Incredible Journey through a Cultural Marriage” Follows the Author's Fight for Freedom from Her Marriage
Recent release “From Bliss to This: A Woman's Incredible Journey through a Cultural Marriage” by Lauraina Bashir with Newman Springs Publishing is a captivating autobiographical account that documents the author's supposed perfect marriage that, over time, slowly devolved into an oppressive relationship that left her fearful for her life and desperate to leave.
New York, NY, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lauraina Bashir has completed her new book, “From Bliss to This: A Woman's Incredible Journey through a Cultural Marriage”: a harrowing true story that follows the author as she documents the dissolution of her perfect marriage, and how it turned from a dream into her own personal nightmare.
“In my wildest dreams, I never expected to find or marry the perfect man,” writes Bashir. “Still, as an American woman who met and married a younger Muslim man, I was ecstatic when I learned I would also travel the world and be immersed in his culture and family life. We shared the most enjoyable adventures I could have imagined. With my husband by my side, I lived in bliss, with love and joy, for twelve years.
“How suddenly, my new life disintegrated. Our perfect marriage shifted and became my trap. Divorce did not involve separation; that would come twelve intense and painful years later. Fear for my life and well-being compelled me to continue living with him and cooperate through cruelty, heartbreak, emotional torment, and violent threats of physical harm. I endured my new reality at home with his new wife and, later, two children. I learned to cope with more grief and emotional suffering than most women could handle in a lifetime. Our relationship went beyond the believable, but it happened exactly as he'd planned. While his anger and violent personality reigned, I patiently waited for the best time and the one thing that could either kill me or set me free from his deception and power over me.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lauraina Bashir’s enthralling tale is a profound and heart wrenching story that is sure to resonate with readers who are facing the same power imbalance and domination in their marriages that the author was forced to endure. Deeply personal and emotionally explosive, Bashir’s memoir is shared in the hope of inspiring others to find the strength required to leave such difficult relationships, and to help them know they are not alone in their struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “From Bliss to This: A Woman's Incredible Journey through a Cultural Marriage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
