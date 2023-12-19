Dionne Akom Tweneboah’s New Book, "Conquering: Manifest Your Dreams Unleash Your Greatness," is a Poignant Guide to Living Unapologetically and Authentically
Willingboro, NJ, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dionne Akom Tweneboah, a corporate attorney, serial entrepreneur, author, public speaker, and humanitarian, has completed her most recent book, “Conquering: Manifest Your Dreams Unleash Your Greatness”: a powerful guide to help readers live their life on their own terms while becoming all they were created to be.
A driving force behind numerous female empowerment initiatives, author Dionne Akom Tweneboah, Esq. is the founder of NzuRai, a leading educational Media company, as well as Soraya Mèliane, a sustainable fashion brand for women, and the Nzuri Uhai Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower women and girls living in impoverished communities to unleash their greatness and live in their purpose through training and mental development.
The author firmly believes everyone has a purpose and has a responsibility to unleash that purpose and share it with the world. Currently, Dionne lives with her husband and their three beautiful children. When she isn’t creating content, designing pieces for her next collection, or in consultation with clients, the author enjoys traveling with her family, helping the community through her charity, or reading a good book.
“You have the power to change what and who you are,” writes Dionne. “Whether you’re dreaming of revolutionizing your life or you’re envisioning a life where you wake up every day doing the things you love with the people you love, ‘Conquering’ is your essential road map for getting your dream life off the ground.
“We all face trials and get it wrong sometimes, but your focus should not be on who you are or where you are but rather the pursuit of who you can become. You are endowed with unlimited potential and greatness, and you have the capability to create a life that brings you happiness, peace, and fulfillment. Most people need an extra push to pursue their dreams. Let ‘Conquering’ be that push.
“‘Conquering’ addresses the challenges you may face while discovering your purpose and revolutionizing your life. Dionne Akom Tweneboah, Esq., fills this book with practical advice and wisdom from true life stories that will help you transform your life and empower you to ‘live your best life.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Dionne Akom Tweneboah’s book is inspired by the author’s mission to empower as many people as possible to live a life by design, as well as unleash their greatness and unlimited potential. Through her writings, Dionne aims to empower readers of all backgrounds to let go of their fears and doubts in order to live the life they truly desire and deserve.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Conquering: Manifest Your Dreams Unleash Your Greatness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
A driving force behind numerous female empowerment initiatives, author Dionne Akom Tweneboah, Esq. is the founder of NzuRai, a leading educational Media company, as well as Soraya Mèliane, a sustainable fashion brand for women, and the Nzuri Uhai Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to empower women and girls living in impoverished communities to unleash their greatness and live in their purpose through training and mental development.
The author firmly believes everyone has a purpose and has a responsibility to unleash that purpose and share it with the world. Currently, Dionne lives with her husband and their three beautiful children. When she isn’t creating content, designing pieces for her next collection, or in consultation with clients, the author enjoys traveling with her family, helping the community through her charity, or reading a good book.
“You have the power to change what and who you are,” writes Dionne. “Whether you’re dreaming of revolutionizing your life or you’re envisioning a life where you wake up every day doing the things you love with the people you love, ‘Conquering’ is your essential road map for getting your dream life off the ground.
“We all face trials and get it wrong sometimes, but your focus should not be on who you are or where you are but rather the pursuit of who you can become. You are endowed with unlimited potential and greatness, and you have the capability to create a life that brings you happiness, peace, and fulfillment. Most people need an extra push to pursue their dreams. Let ‘Conquering’ be that push.
“‘Conquering’ addresses the challenges you may face while discovering your purpose and revolutionizing your life. Dionne Akom Tweneboah, Esq., fills this book with practical advice and wisdom from true life stories that will help you transform your life and empower you to ‘live your best life.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Dionne Akom Tweneboah’s book is inspired by the author’s mission to empower as many people as possible to live a life by design, as well as unleash their greatness and unlimited potential. Through her writings, Dionne aims to empower readers of all backgrounds to let go of their fears and doubts in order to live the life they truly desire and deserve.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Conquering: Manifest Your Dreams Unleash Your Greatness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories