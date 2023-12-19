Jennifer Curtis and Victoria Curtis’s New Book, "I Will Always Love You," is a Heartfelt Series of Short Stories Exploring the Emotions and Experiences of Everyday Life
Lewisburg, TN, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Jennifer Curtis and Victoria Curtis, a mother-daughter duo who began writing short stories together after the loss of Jennifer’s husband and Victoria’s father, have completed their most recent book, “I Will Always Love You”: a collection of short stories that draw inspiration from both authors’ experiences to reflect upon all aspects of life, from love and loss to friendship and heartache.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, authors Jennifer and Victoria Curtis found that they both shared a love of watching both horror films and love stories. Based on their mutual love of writing and movies, they began to collaborate together on writing short stories. Jennifer is a nurse who works at an elementary school and enjoys using her skills to help the young students and staff that she works with, as well as volunteering to help elderly patients and at various community activities. Victoria is a fifteen-year-old high school student who loves reading, listening to various musical genres, and excels in playing the drums and flute.
Jennifer and Victoria share, “Do you enjoy reading short stories? Well, this book is right up your alley!
“‘I Will Always Love You’: This goes into the life of a young girl that finds her true love, and then tragedy hits. Her life is changed forever and not what she had planned. While dealing with her new life, love finds its way into her heart again.
“‘Free’: Have you ever wondered what your life would be like if you were a prisoner? That is just how Lexie Marie feels. She thought she had it all: perfect grades, being on the track team, and going to college to become a doctor. But she let life get in the way, and while being so young, she became a prisoner in her own life. She had to fight her way out of the situations she had gotten herself into. In the end, she was finally free.
“‘Justice for Leo’: A young boy loses his brother in a gang killing. He wanted to get justice for him, but only being a young child himself, he wasn't sure how to go about it. That is until he had a dream of his brother, and he showed him how to do it.
“‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’: Do you ever have a day that you wish you could repeat? Maybe to save someone or to make amends with a friend or family member. Or to even help a stranger in need. Welcome to the day a nurse had; she had to repeat her day over and over until she finally figured out what she had to do to get to tomorrow. Be careful who you offer to help; you never know who is listening.
“‘Unexpected Love’: Love is all around, and some people get it, while others don't. But for one lady, it was very unexpected. She never believed that her life would turn out the way it did.
“‘The OATH’: Have you ever had a dream that was so vivid and seemed so real? Dr. Tori had a dream just like that. But was it really happening, or was it just a dream?
“‘Friendships Last Forever’: People make friends during their lifetime; some come and go, whereas a handful might last forever. Some friends even wait for you in the afterlife.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Curtis and Victoria Curtis’s book is a stirring and deeply emotional collection that is sure to take readers on a powerful journey through the various stages and emotions of life, tugging at the heartstrings along the way. Expertly paced and thoughtful, “I Will Always Love You” is a moving series that will have readers spellbound and is sure to remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “I Will Always Love You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, authors Jennifer and Victoria Curtis found that they both shared a love of watching both horror films and love stories. Based on their mutual love of writing and movies, they began to collaborate together on writing short stories. Jennifer is a nurse who works at an elementary school and enjoys using her skills to help the young students and staff that she works with, as well as volunteering to help elderly patients and at various community activities. Victoria is a fifteen-year-old high school student who loves reading, listening to various musical genres, and excels in playing the drums and flute.
Jennifer and Victoria share, “Do you enjoy reading short stories? Well, this book is right up your alley!
“‘I Will Always Love You’: This goes into the life of a young girl that finds her true love, and then tragedy hits. Her life is changed forever and not what she had planned. While dealing with her new life, love finds its way into her heart again.
“‘Free’: Have you ever wondered what your life would be like if you were a prisoner? That is just how Lexie Marie feels. She thought she had it all: perfect grades, being on the track team, and going to college to become a doctor. But she let life get in the way, and while being so young, she became a prisoner in her own life. She had to fight her way out of the situations she had gotten herself into. In the end, she was finally free.
“‘Justice for Leo’: A young boy loses his brother in a gang killing. He wanted to get justice for him, but only being a young child himself, he wasn't sure how to go about it. That is until he had a dream of his brother, and he showed him how to do it.
“‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’: Do you ever have a day that you wish you could repeat? Maybe to save someone or to make amends with a friend or family member. Or to even help a stranger in need. Welcome to the day a nurse had; she had to repeat her day over and over until she finally figured out what she had to do to get to tomorrow. Be careful who you offer to help; you never know who is listening.
“‘Unexpected Love’: Love is all around, and some people get it, while others don't. But for one lady, it was very unexpected. She never believed that her life would turn out the way it did.
“‘The OATH’: Have you ever had a dream that was so vivid and seemed so real? Dr. Tori had a dream just like that. But was it really happening, or was it just a dream?
“‘Friendships Last Forever’: People make friends during their lifetime; some come and go, whereas a handful might last forever. Some friends even wait for you in the afterlife.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Curtis and Victoria Curtis’s book is a stirring and deeply emotional collection that is sure to take readers on a powerful journey through the various stages and emotions of life, tugging at the heartstrings along the way. Expertly paced and thoughtful, “I Will Always Love You” is a moving series that will have readers spellbound and is sure to remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “I Will Always Love You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories