Alex T.K. Bobelyn’s New Book, "Princess Wildflower," Follows a Young Native American Woman as She Works to Strike a Deal with Her Captors for the Safety of Her Nation
New York, NY, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alex T.K. Bobelyn, a young writer with a highly active imagination who resides in New York with her foster parents, younger siblings, and dog, Hey, has completed her most recent book, “Princess Wildflower”: a gripping saga of the titular Native American Wildflower, who bravely faces off against her white captors as she works to protect her people, all while aided by a young white boy with unknown motives.
Bobelyn writes, “All her life, Wildflower has loathed the existence of white men. They’ve killed her people, robbed them of their lands, and disrupted their peace. She has high hopes for a better future, for herself and the rest of her people. After an unexpected attack interrupts Wildflower’s and her friends’ shenanigans, they are forced to flee for their lives. Alone in the wilderness, they attempt to travel to safety, in Canada, where all the other tribes have escaped the white men. However, some problems arise, and Wildflower is soon separated from the group and captured by white soldiers.
“After waking up, she realizes she was rescued from death by a young white man, about her age, fifteen. Arthur Hurst saved her with a lie, one that will determine her long-desired future. The strong-willed, brave, and stubborn Wildflower must pretend to negotiate with the rich and arrogant Mr. Francois Bington French III over the lives of the Native Americans. Arthur has warned her of Francois’s fiendish intentions, which disillusions Wildflower. How is it that Arthur is different, even though he resembles his white brothers? Why is he helping her? Will they succeed? Or will they fall to the evil arms of Francois and his army of soldiers? Or will Princess Wildflower finally overpower and make them regret ever wronging her and her people?”
Published by Fulton Books, Alex T.K. Bobelyn’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they experience Wildflower’s courage and inner strength despite the countless challenges that she faces from both the ongoing threat of colonization and the more immediate danger of her captors. Expertly paced and character driven, Bobelyn weaves an inspiring tale that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Princess Wildflower” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
