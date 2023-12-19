Estella Lyles Jackson’s Newly Released "My True Story in My Own Words" is a Poignant Memoir That Explores a Life Spanning Nearly Nine Decades
“My True Story in My Own Words” from Christian Faith Publishing author Estella Lyles Jackson is an enjoyable autobiographical study that takes readers into the author’s most cherished and challenging moments.
Columbus, GA, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My True Story in My Own Words”: a thoughtful reflection on life’s peaks and valleys. “My True Story in My Own Words” is the creation of published author, Estella Lyles Jackson, a mother to eleven children and grandmother to three hundred grand, great grand and great great grandchildren.
Lyles Jackson shares, “This book was written in the hopes of helping, inspiring, and encouraging someone. I wish to tell others that no matter life’s situations, there are always others who have experienced similar, if not exactly, similar situations.
“Nicknames and other wordings have been used to give a more personal feel of My True Story.
“Thank you in advance for purchasing and reading my book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Estella Lyles Jackson’s new book is a touching memoir that will offer a window to a different time for generations to come.
Consumers can purchase “My True Story in My Own Words” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My True Story in My Own Words,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
