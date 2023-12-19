Author Dr. Olgen Williams’s New Book, “Healing the Heart, Healing the Hood: God Turned It Around,” Explores the Author's Life and Passion for Serving His Community

Recent release “Healing the Heart, Healing the Hood: God Turned It Around” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dr. Olgen Williams is a fascinating memoir that follows the author's life as he transforms his life to work towards the betterment of himself, his family, and his community, becoming an acclaimed neighborhood activist and local hero in the process, all through God's guidance.