Author Meighan Ammenwerth’s New Book, “In Plain Sight: A Fontaine Novel: Volume 1,” Follows Two Friends Who Can No Longer Ignore Their Feelings for Each Other
Recent release “In Plain Sight: A Fontaine Novel: Volume 1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meighan Ammenwerth centers around lifelong friends Ashton Fontaine and Skylar Cranston, whose potential relationships have always been interrupted by life before it can begin. However, their time might have finally arrived as they grow closer than ever, and the seeds of their romance begin to bloom.
Davenport, FL, December 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Meighan Ammenwerth, an avid reader and writer of romantic comedies who currently lives in Davenport, Florida, with her loving husband and their mischievous Australian shepherd, has completed her new book, “In Plain Sight: A Fontaine Novel: Volume 1”: a gripping tale that finds two lifelong friends growing closer than ever before, discovering that maybe the time has come to give their potential romance a try.
Ammenwerth shares, “Ashton Fontaine and Skylar Cranston have known each other all of their lives. Their families are practically inseparable. Skylar has loved him since she was a child, but the inevitable trials of life seem to always be standing in their way. But even heartache and loss cannot keep the two of them apart. With a little time, exploration, family antics, and a dash of an ancestral mystery though, they finally have to open their eyes to the possibilities that they can no longer fight their destiny to be together.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Meighan Ammenwerth’s enthralling tale will have readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Ashton and Skylar’s journey of overcoming the obstacles that stand in their path from lifelong friends to lovers. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Ammenwerth weaves a character-driven romance with a twist that is sure to leave readers eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase "In Plain Sight: A Fontaine Novel: Volume 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Ammenwerth shares, “Ashton Fontaine and Skylar Cranston have known each other all of their lives. Their families are practically inseparable. Skylar has loved him since she was a child, but the inevitable trials of life seem to always be standing in their way. But even heartache and loss cannot keep the two of them apart. With a little time, exploration, family antics, and a dash of an ancestral mystery though, they finally have to open their eyes to the possibilities that they can no longer fight their destiny to be together.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Meighan Ammenwerth’s enthralling tale will have readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along on Ashton and Skylar’s journey of overcoming the obstacles that stand in their path from lifelong friends to lovers. Expertly paced and heartfelt, Ammenwerth weaves a character-driven romance with a twist that is sure to leave readers eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase "In Plain Sight: A Fontaine Novel: Volume 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories