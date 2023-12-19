Author Meighan Ammenwerth’s New Book, “In Plain Sight: A Fontaine Novel: Volume 1,” Follows Two Friends Who Can No Longer Ignore Their Feelings for Each Other

Recent release “In Plain Sight: A Fontaine Novel: Volume 1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Meighan Ammenwerth centers around lifelong friends Ashton Fontaine and Skylar Cranston, whose potential relationships have always been interrupted by life before it can begin. However, their time might have finally arrived as they grow closer than ever, and the seeds of their romance begin to bloom.