Blazeclan Committed to Helping Asia/Pacific Enterprises Seeking to Modernize
Pune, India, December 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the fast-evolving landscape of IT, senior executives from Chief Information Officers (CIOs) to Chief Data Officers (CDOs) are grappling with the challenge of innovating faster. The pressing question they face is, "How can they modernize their technology portfolios and capabilities to meet organizational goals and expectations?" It is not just about upgrading technology. It is about delivering innovative digital transformation products and IT services at optimum cost. Blazeclan understands that and is dedicated to help organizations accelerate the journey of digital transformation with its niche cloud expertise.
"At Blazeclan, we’re committed to driving innovation through the cloud. Our world-class consultants, certified cloud engineers, and proprietary tools and frameworks ensure our clients build desired & predictable success on the cloud. We enable businesses to modernize their infrastructure, application, and data environments faster, cost-effectively, and securely. With our platform-agnostic approach, flexible pricing, and global presence, we’re the trusted partner for organizations looking to thrive in the digital era," quotes Varoon Rajani, Founder & CEO of Blazeclan.
Recently, Blazeclan has sponsored an IDC InfoBrief, Modernization: A Prerequisite for Success Transformation into a Future Enterprise, IDC Doc. #AP242456IB, November 2023, shedding light on the critical role of modernization in achieving successful transformation into a Future Enterprise. This IDC InfoBrief, sponsored by Blazeclan, is a testament to the company's dedication to shaping the Future Enterprise through modernization.
Key Insights:
1) Infrastructure Modernization: - 88% of Asia/Pacific organizations meet expected business outcomes through public cloud adoption.
2) Application Modernization - 62% plan increased spending on application modernization and cloud migration services in 2023 compared to the previous year.
3) Data Modernization - 60% face challenges in their quest for enterprise intelligence, citing inconsistent data access.
With Blazeclan, organizations can modernize infrastructure, applications, and data faster, cost-effectively, and securely through assessments, strategy, migration, monitoring, management, optimization, and enhancement. Why choose Blazeclan?
1) Platform-agnostic approach
2) Flexible pricing models
3) Global presence
4) Broad ecosystem partnerships
5) Proprietary products and frameworks
Customer Success:
Feed Ontario, a Canadian NGO, faced operational challenges with a monolithic architecture, leading to inaccuracies and inefficiencies in the donation process. Blazeclan's cloud-native system seamlessly supported food donation requests and orders, enabling better decision-making and achieving ~60% operational optimization.
To access the full IDC InfoBrief, visit https://blazeclan.com/modernization-a-prerequisite-for-successful-transformation-into-a-future-enterprise/.
Blazeclan has also been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Cloud Professional Services 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # AP50426623, November 2023). Visit this link to learn more - https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7136224905406164993
About Blazeclan
Blazeclan is a strategic digital transformation partner that enables organizations to accelerate, innovate, and multiply (A.I.M) business growth and fast-track digital transformation journey on the cloud. Our A.I.M differentiates us in empowering organizations to achieve their business objectives seamlessly, effectively, and efficiently, thereby driving value and growth.
Contact
Sneha Sharma
+919850377100
www.blazeclan.com
