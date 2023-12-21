Author Danyail Hunt’s New Book, "Is It Really Love?" Explores the Author’s Journey as She Searches for a Lasting Love Despite the Challenges Along the Way
Recent release “Is It Really Love?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Danyail Hunt is a gripping and true account that reveals the times in which the author has experienced lies, heartache, and pain disguising itself as love and the lessons that each of the experiences taught her as she moved on to find love that would truly never hurt her.
Whitehall, OH, December 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Danyail Hunt, a hardworking mother of three who has been in the nursing field for twenty-two years, has completed her new book, “Is It Really Love?”: a powerful autobiographical account of the author’s trials throughout life, including her search for love despite the heartache she endures along the way.
“What does love look like?” asks Hunt. “What does love feel like? Is love the most attractive man in the room? Is love the man that buys you everything you want? Is love, marriage…is love a slap across the face even when he says he won’t do it again? Is love accepting all the lies when you really know the truth? Is love when two hearts meet from across the room without ever saying a word? Is love looking the other way when I know there is another woman? Is love staying with someone through every sickness and tear? Is love walking away from family when family has walked away from you? ‘Is It Really Love?’ is a phenomenal journey down the pathway of life of one young lady that only wants one thing—it is so hard to find it, but we all want it…we all need it—love.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Danyail Hunt’s compelling tale weaves a universal experience of searching for love that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Hunt crafts an intimate self-portrait that is sure to enlighten readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Is It Really Love?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
