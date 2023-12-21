Author Danyail Hunt’s New Book, "Is It Really Love?" Explores the Author’s Journey as She Searches for a Lasting Love Despite the Challenges Along the Way

Recent release “Is It Really Love?” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Danyail Hunt is a gripping and true account that reveals the times in which the author has experienced lies, heartache, and pain disguising itself as love and the lessons that each of the experiences taught her as she moved on to find love that would truly never hurt her.