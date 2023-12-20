Author Roy Neal Brantley’s New Book, "Opposing Minds Poetry," is an Evocative Collection of Heartfelt Poems That Are Steeped in Feelings and Emotions
Recent release “Opposing Minds Poetry” from Page Publishing author Roy Neal Brantley is an intimate collection of deeply meaningful and moving poems inspired by the author’s multi-faceted life.
Grayson, GA, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roy Neal Brantley has completed his new book, “Opposing Minds Poetry”: a collection of impactful and thought-provoking poems.
Author Roy Neal Brantley discusses his work, sharing, “From thoughts and words arranged on a sheet of paper, these words pushed with feelings, and overlaid in emotions. Actions and reactions, life takes on a new direction. Moments addressed in time. The gourmet of words to feed on. More thoughts, more dreams. The passing of the older generation and lacing words together to draw understanding. Reaching inward to draw on the blackness of my mind to share the gourmet of words to feed on. Time served in America. The truths and the untruths. And I am still writing backward. To wonder where I am from. How clear is it to see where you are going? And tomorrow will not be here until twelve o’clock. All the engagement between the pen and paper, black ink placed upon white sheets of paper, and at times thinking like Thomas Darwin, black crows and white swans placed in the same pond. The effects of matching the right colors, that we have the perfect room. And yet those are times when questions are asked but the answers never came. When did a black man realize that he was a black man, seeing things in a different way, but looking at the same thing? History with all its curves and turns, the past, the present, and the future. I find myself locked with in these words and feelings and covered in emotions. And at the same time the clear color of tears are the same tears, for happiness or sadness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roy Neal Brantley’s compelling poetry collection includes works such as “White Different Hands,” “Bottom of the Bottle,” “Some Time it seems, and at Others,” “Continuity in Succession,” “Over Compounding,” “Victims of White Social Rule,” “Slavary Time The Other Side of the Road,” “Thinking One Way, Writing Another,” “It’s Time To Move On (Reasoning),” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase “Opposing Minds Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Roy Neal Brantley discusses his work, sharing, “From thoughts and words arranged on a sheet of paper, these words pushed with feelings, and overlaid in emotions. Actions and reactions, life takes on a new direction. Moments addressed in time. The gourmet of words to feed on. More thoughts, more dreams. The passing of the older generation and lacing words together to draw understanding. Reaching inward to draw on the blackness of my mind to share the gourmet of words to feed on. Time served in America. The truths and the untruths. And I am still writing backward. To wonder where I am from. How clear is it to see where you are going? And tomorrow will not be here until twelve o’clock. All the engagement between the pen and paper, black ink placed upon white sheets of paper, and at times thinking like Thomas Darwin, black crows and white swans placed in the same pond. The effects of matching the right colors, that we have the perfect room. And yet those are times when questions are asked but the answers never came. When did a black man realize that he was a black man, seeing things in a different way, but looking at the same thing? History with all its curves and turns, the past, the present, and the future. I find myself locked with in these words and feelings and covered in emotions. And at the same time the clear color of tears are the same tears, for happiness or sadness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roy Neal Brantley’s compelling poetry collection includes works such as “White Different Hands,” “Bottom of the Bottle,” “Some Time it seems, and at Others,” “Continuity in Succession,” “Over Compounding,” “Victims of White Social Rule,” “Slavary Time The Other Side of the Road,” “Thinking One Way, Writing Another,” “It’s Time To Move On (Reasoning),” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this powerful work can purchase “Opposing Minds Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories