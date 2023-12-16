FAN EXPO Cleveland Returns to Huntington Convention Center April 12-14 with Four Hobbits Headlining

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan Reunite to Headline Early Guest List; Trejo, Cox Also Announced; Tickets for Pop Culture Extravaganza with Advanced Rates on Sale Now; Celebrities, Creators, Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Authors, Programming and More Featured.