Tribeca Spotlight: Celebrating "Broadway and Beyond" with Liz Callaway at Tribeca PAC
BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond on Saturday, February 24 at 7:30PM.
New York, NY, December 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Liz Callaway sang the Academy Award nominated song “Journey to the Past” in the animated feature Anastasia and is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin and the King of Thieves and The Return of Jafar. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride, Beauty and the Beast, The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.
Liz has released eight solo albums: Passage of Time, The Beat Goes On, The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off-Broadway, Anywhere I Wander: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser, Merry and Bright, The Essential Liz Callaway, Comfort and Joy – An Acoustic Christmas. Her latest album, To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. She has also released four singles - “Be a Lion” from The Wiz, “The Morning After” by Oscar-winning songwriter David Shire, “Beautiful City” from Godspell, and a duet of her Oscar-nominated song from Anastasia, “Journey to the Past” with the star of Anastasia on Broadway, Christy Altomare.
Tickets for Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond may be purchased for $45 and $50 online or by calling 212-220-1460.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
