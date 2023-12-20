Kenyatiah Holloway’s Newly Released “Contender For Marriage Covenant: A Wife’s Prayer Guide And Journal” is an Encouraging Resource for Spiritual Growth
“Contender For Marriage Covenant: A Wife’s Prayer Guide And Journal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenyatiah Holloway is a helpful tool for anyone seeking to find deeper connection with their faith, strengthen their marital bond, and effectively pray to God.
Killeen, TX, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Contender For Marriage Covenant: A Wife’s Prayer Guide And Journal”: an uplifting opportunity for reflection and prayer. “Contender For Marriage Covenant: A Wife’s Prayer Guide And Journal” is the creation of published author, Kenyatiah Holloway.
Holloway shares, “Do you want to grow your faith?
Do you possess unshakable faith?
Don’t know what to pray for your husband?
Do you believe in the covenant of marriage?
Did you know you do not have to give up on your marriage just because the world says so?
Mercy and salvation come from the Most High God, and with this prayer guide and journal, you will team up with Him in prayer, praise, and worship and be equipped to use the word as a weapon to see God restore marriages, families, communities made whole, generations saved, and wives birthed into warriors who rise up and defeat the real enemy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenyatiah Holloway’s new book will challenge and encourage wives who seek to bolster their marriages through spiritual awareness.
Consumers can purchase “Contender For Marriage Covenant: A Wife’s Prayer Guide And Journal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Contender For Marriage Covenant: A Wife’s Prayer Guide And Journal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Holloway shares, “Do you want to grow your faith?
Do you possess unshakable faith?
Don’t know what to pray for your husband?
Do you believe in the covenant of marriage?
Did you know you do not have to give up on your marriage just because the world says so?
Mercy and salvation come from the Most High God, and with this prayer guide and journal, you will team up with Him in prayer, praise, and worship and be equipped to use the word as a weapon to see God restore marriages, families, communities made whole, generations saved, and wives birthed into warriors who rise up and defeat the real enemy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenyatiah Holloway’s new book will challenge and encourage wives who seek to bolster their marriages through spiritual awareness.
Consumers can purchase “Contender For Marriage Covenant: A Wife’s Prayer Guide And Journal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Contender For Marriage Covenant: A Wife’s Prayer Guide And Journal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories