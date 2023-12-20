Cody Burdette’s Newly Released "Son of a Traveling Man" is an Entertaining and Nostalgic Memoir
“Son of a Traveling Man” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cody Burdette is a thoughtful reflection on life as key moments in the author’s life are explored bringing an intimate perspective of life on the railroad.
Bomont, WV, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Son of a Traveling Man”: an enjoyable look into a deeply personal account of railway history. “Son of a Traveling Man” is the creation of published author, Cody Burdette.
Burdette shares, “My book is about growing up, in a Railroad family My Dad was a railroad Engineer, so I got to do what most boys dream of, I got to ride in steam locomotives cabs with my Dad, he would even let me run them sometimes. I went to work on the railroad right out of High School. in 1956. I ended my railroad career on the Cass Senic Railroad in W.Va. I collect and restore old steam locomotive whistles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cody Burdette’s new book offers a window into a bygone day through thoughtful narrative and enjoyable photographs.
Consumers can purchase “Son of a Traveling Man” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Son of a Traveling Man,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
