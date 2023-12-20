Robert Prince’s Newly Released “A Blueprint For Achieving Net-Zero CO2 Emissions” is a Scholarly Discussion of Environmental Welfare
“A Blueprint For Achieving Net-Zero CO2 Emissions: The Difficult Road for the US to Achieve Net-Zero CO2 Emissions by 2050” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Prince is a thought-provoking resource for understanding the lengths necessary to achieving a sustainable overhaul to eliminate dangerous CO2 emissions.
Adairsville, GA, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Blueprint For Achieving Net-Zero CO2 Emissions: The Difficult Road for the US to Achieve Net-Zero CO2 Emissions by 2050”: an impactful message that brings awareness to environmental conservation efforts. “A Blueprint For Achieving Net-Zero CO2 Emissions: The Difficult Road for the US to Achieve Net-Zero CO2 Emissions by 2050” is the creation of published author, Robert Prince, who received his BS degree in radiological health sciences from Lowell Technological Institute and his MS degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Florida. His career expanded a period of over forty years in the nuclear power industry. He served in multiple management positions while employed with various electric utility companies in the commercial nuclear power industry. Mr. Prince also worked with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission as an inspector. While employed with the NRC, he was responsible for performing radiation protection and nuclear-fuel-cycle facility-related inspections. He has dealt extensively with the handling and disposal of radioactive waste materials, including the handling and storage of used nuclear fuel.
Since his retirement, Mr. Prince has spent considerable time researching climate change issues as they relate to carbon dioxide emissions and the impact on global atmospheric temperature. Based on his extensive experience in the electric utility industry and his understanding of the role that carbon-free nuclear power can play in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, Robert has compiled this no-nonsense, straightforward book detailing the effort required for the US to achieve net zero. Robert Prince and his wife, Gilda, reside in the state of Georgia.
Prince shares, “The author proposes a 'workable' pathway for the US to achieve net zero CO2 emissions from the transportation and electrical power sectors of the US by 2050. The intent is to describe in straightforward terms what it will take to achieve such a goal. Providing basic background information on the measures necessary to transition from a fossil-fuel-based power source to one based on renewables will provide the reader insight to the enormity of this goal.
“The author attempts to outline the major hurdles facing the US in reducing CO2 emissions. Hurdles to achieving this goal are clearly presented to allow readers to put into perspective what this transition entails and the significant obstacles that must be overcome to achieve net zero. The book highlights the difficulty of this task and clearly states that achieving net zero for the US by 2050 is highly unlikely.
“The author then applies the same logic on a limited scale to describe the difficulty of achieving net-zero CO2 emissions on a worldwide basis. Applying the same logic used for the US analysis with regard to the retirement of coal-fired and natural gas–fired electrical generation capacity demonstrates the difficult path the world faces regarding climate change due to carbon dioxide emissions. The book concludes with a bleak scenario of what the world faces with regard to climate change.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Prince’s new book challenges those in control to take accountability and action regarding the future of our world.
