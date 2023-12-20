Robert Prince’s Newly Released “A Blueprint For Achieving Net-Zero CO2 Emissions” is a Scholarly Discussion of Environmental Welfare

“A Blueprint For Achieving Net-Zero CO2 Emissions: The Difficult Road for the US to Achieve Net-Zero CO2 Emissions by 2050” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Prince is a thought-provoking resource for understanding the lengths necessary to achieving a sustainable overhaul to eliminate dangerous CO2 emissions.