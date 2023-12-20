Richard P. Kasey’s New Book, "The Letter," is a Powerful Story About Love’s Unexpected Timing and the Way It Transforms an Air Force Pilot’s Life for the Better

Recent release “The Letter” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard P. Kasey is a compelling tale about the mysterious ways in which love works. While on a cruise with his daughter, Air Force pilot Pete Foster encounters a woman who will forever change his life. Despite having an adventurous career that has taken him around the world, Pete is about to go on his biggest adventure yet.