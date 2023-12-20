Richard P. Kasey’s New Book, "The Letter," is a Powerful Story About Love’s Unexpected Timing and the Way It Transforms an Air Force Pilot’s Life for the Better
Recent release “The Letter” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard P. Kasey is a compelling tale about the mysterious ways in which love works. While on a cruise with his daughter, Air Force pilot Pete Foster encounters a woman who will forever change his life. Despite having an adventurous career that has taken him around the world, Pete is about to go on his biggest adventure yet.
New York, NY, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard P. Kasey, a retired Air Force master aviator and accomplished author, has completed his new book, “The Letter”: a gripping and potent testimony to the metamorphic power of true love.
Kasey writes, “‘The Letter’ highlights the real-life difficulties and adventures of an Air Force aviator but is centered around the chance meeting between two people and the near impossible odds of them ever being together. It is a long-distance romance that should never have happened, but by either sheer luck or fate or destiny or a string of pure coincidence, it happened. Though a work of fiction, ‘The Letter’ is based upon actual events.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard P. Kasey’s fascinating tale begins as Pete Foster and his daughter, Jessica, embark on a three-day cruise. Pete hopes this short excursion will allow him and Jessica to spend some quality time together and make up for the difficulties caused by his hectic career as a pilot. But what Pete never anticipated was meeting an alluring woman in line in the cruise ship dining room. By the time he heard her speak, Pete Foster knew one thing: this woman was destined to be his wife.
Kasey’s romantic story is inspired by his true experiences meeting his future wife. Richard P. Kasey and his cruise ship romance have now been happily married for nearly twenty-four years. And while “The Letter” is a work of fiction, its real-life inspiration brings an alluring and wholesome element of honesty to this delightful read.
Readers who wish to experience this heart-warming work can purchase “The Letter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
