Author Carolee Baumgartner’s New Book, “From the Other Side of the Couch,” is a Book to Encourage, Inspire, and Help Readers Find Their Path to Healing
Recent release “From the Other side of the Couch” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carolee Baumgartner is a healing guide, meant to bring peace of mind and body to those in need.
Bayou Vista, TX, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carolee Baumgartner, a partner, a mom, a Grammy, survivor, a student of psychology at Purdue Global, and retired nurse, has completed her new book, “From the Other Side of the Couch”: an insightful book that seeks to be the first step for many who hide their pain behind a smile, being a helping hand to assuage the pain inside and bring a relief to those in need whether they know it or not.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carolee Baumgartner’s helping tale knows that the healing process is different for everyone, whether it be short and immediate, or long and arduous, but the first step is always the hardest and this seeks to be that first step, to connect the right person to the right professional and find the right answers on the road map to peace.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From the Other Side of the Couch” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
