Andrew Caballero’s New Book, "Daddy, Do You Love Me This Much?" Follows a Young Girl Who Uses Her Surroundings to Ask Her Father a Very Important Question
San Diego, CA, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Andrew Caballero, a veteran and loving father of three, has completed his most recent book, “Daddy, Do You Love Me This Much?”: a charming story of a young daughter who continues to ask her father how much he loves her, and is met with the same response each time.
Born in Chicago, author Andrew Caballero was raised in central California before joining the military. After his service, the author got married and had three wonderful children that remind him that the joys in life come from the small things. Currently, Andrew lives in San Diego where he and his family love to explore the many trails in the area, fish at the different lakes, and enjoy the local beaches. Having kids is the most difficult and amazing journey he could have asked for.
“A beautiful story can happen anywhere,” writes Caballero. “Chloe’s innocent curiosity leads her to measure a father’s love. Based on a real conversation between father and daughter during an evening walk in Oahu, HI. Young Chloe, who is only 5, uses her surroundings in the most adorable way. ‘Daddy, Do You Love Me This Much?’ is a deep felt and heartwarming book that every parent can relate too. How high does Chloe reach to grasp her father’s love? Does she finally get an answer?”
Published by Fulton Books, Andrew Caballero’s book is a delightful story that will capture the hearts of readers of all ages as they follow along on Chloe’s adventures to measure how much her father loves her, and his moving responses each time. With colorful artwork to help bring Caballero’s tale to life, “Daddy, Do You Love Me This Much?” is sure to resonate with readers and stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Daddy, Do You Love Me This Much?” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
