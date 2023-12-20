Faith Bowen’s Newly Released "A Gypsy’s Wedding" is a Sweet Tale of Young Love Amongst a People with Long Held Traditions
“A Gypsy’s Wedding” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faith Bowen is an engaging short story that offers readers a whimsical, whirlwind romance that will warm the heart and entertain the imagination.
Webster, NY, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Gypsy’s Wedding”: a charming tale of young love when two Romany tribes unite. “A Gypsy’s Wedding” is the creation of published author, Faith Bowen.
Bowen shares, “Wet blades of grass were slapping her legs as she ran to the water to escape another night of dancing for townsmen who appeared around the campfire of her people. Renea never knew that she was being watched by a mysterious, handsome stranger who would turn her world around. Gypsies, caravans, simpler times, and your heart’s spark found.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faith Bowen’s new book shares a small window into the traditions of the Romany people through a celebration of the joys of love.
Consumers can purchase “A Gypsy’s Wedding” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Gypsy’s Wedding,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
