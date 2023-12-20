Rosanna Lowther-Berman’s Newly Released "Songs and Letters" is an Uplifting Message of Encouragement and Faith
“Songs and Letters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rosanna Lowther-Berman empowers readers to seek opportunities for personal and spiritual introspection and growth.
Charleston, WV, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Songs and Letters”: an encouraging resource for growing in one’s faith. “Songs and Letters” is the creation of published author, Rosanna Lowther-Berman.
Lowther-Berman shares, “Songs and Letters is a compilation of poems, essays, and epistles. These were created throughout the author’s adolescence and adulthood and cover a variety of sociological subjects, including death, love, and morality. In it, we observe the author’s growth in knowing God and her knowledge of service to God. In a world where hate and animosity seem to be the norm for many devout people, this book offers a commentary on the nature of God. If the God you know teaches hate, not love, then it is not God you know.
“The book also reflects on the nature of personal relationships with God. Special emphasis on American values and hubris is included, as is an 'Epistle to the Children.'
“It is hoped that the reader will learn from this book—about themselves and about their world—and that the reader will attain a closer, deeper relationship with the God they recognize. God is bigger than any one religion.
“Peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosanna Lowther-Berman’s new book will bring a thoughtful and comforting message of God’s grace to all.
Consumers can purchase “Songs and Letters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Songs and Letters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lowther-Berman shares, “Songs and Letters is a compilation of poems, essays, and epistles. These were created throughout the author’s adolescence and adulthood and cover a variety of sociological subjects, including death, love, and morality. In it, we observe the author’s growth in knowing God and her knowledge of service to God. In a world where hate and animosity seem to be the norm for many devout people, this book offers a commentary on the nature of God. If the God you know teaches hate, not love, then it is not God you know.
“The book also reflects on the nature of personal relationships with God. Special emphasis on American values and hubris is included, as is an 'Epistle to the Children.'
“It is hoped that the reader will learn from this book—about themselves and about their world—and that the reader will attain a closer, deeper relationship with the God they recognize. God is bigger than any one religion.
“Peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosanna Lowther-Berman’s new book will bring a thoughtful and comforting message of God’s grace to all.
Consumers can purchase “Songs and Letters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Songs and Letters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories