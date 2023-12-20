Author Deitz Kracker’s New Book, "Lighthouse Lizzie," Follows a Girl Who Must Adapt to Her New Life on Lake Michigan When Her Father Takes a Job Caring for a Lighthouse
Recent release “Lighthouse Lizzie” from Covenant Books author Deitz Kracker is a fascinating story set in the late 1800s that centers around Elizabeth, a young girl whose life is turned upside down when her father moves her family from the big city to the shores of Lake Michigan after taking up a position as a lightkeeper.
New York, NY, December 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Deitz Kracker, a loving wife and mother who worked as a freelance writer, elementary school teacher, and businesswoman, has completed her new book, “Lighthouse Lizzie”: a riveting tale set in the late 19th century of a young girl who is whisked away from her big city life after her father accepts a job as a light keeper for a lighthouse on Lake Michigan.
Deitz passed away in 2021. Through the grace of God, her loving husband, children, grandchildren, and close friends who had supported her throughout the years were able to publish this book in her memory.
Deitz shares, “Imagine being twelve years old and just beginning a social life in the city in 1898 when your family suddenly announces that they are moving to a lighthouse on the remote and uncivilized shore of Lake Michigan where your father would take a job as lightkeeper.
“‘I won’t go!’ cried Elizabeth, and she stamped her foot angrily. ‘I just won’t go!’ She burst into tears and ran up the stairs into the room she shared with her cousin Emily.
“And so begins the adventures of Lighthouse Lizzie, an emotional roller coaster ride as a preteen-age girl tries to adjust to ‘life on the lakeshore’ including being attacked by seagulls, becoming friends with those Indian ‘savages,’ discovering the dangers of Lake Michigan, surviving a deadly storm, saving a ship, and all the time keeping the light burning. She had to replace fear and loneliness with bravery, courage, and a strength she never knew she had. This is a story of how having to rely on yourself helps discover who you really are.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deitz’s new book will take readers on a thrilling adventure as they follow along on Elizabeth’s attempts to learn the ropes of working in her father’s lighthouse while adjusting to her new way of life. Engaging and heartfelt, Deitz weaves a delightful story that is sure to capture the imaginations of readers of all ages and remain with them long after its superb conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Lighthouse Lizzie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Deitz passed away in 2021. Through the grace of God, her loving husband, children, grandchildren, and close friends who had supported her throughout the years were able to publish this book in her memory.
Deitz shares, “Imagine being twelve years old and just beginning a social life in the city in 1898 when your family suddenly announces that they are moving to a lighthouse on the remote and uncivilized shore of Lake Michigan where your father would take a job as lightkeeper.
“‘I won’t go!’ cried Elizabeth, and she stamped her foot angrily. ‘I just won’t go!’ She burst into tears and ran up the stairs into the room she shared with her cousin Emily.
“And so begins the adventures of Lighthouse Lizzie, an emotional roller coaster ride as a preteen-age girl tries to adjust to ‘life on the lakeshore’ including being attacked by seagulls, becoming friends with those Indian ‘savages,’ discovering the dangers of Lake Michigan, surviving a deadly storm, saving a ship, and all the time keeping the light burning. She had to replace fear and loneliness with bravery, courage, and a strength she never knew she had. This is a story of how having to rely on yourself helps discover who you really are.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deitz’s new book will take readers on a thrilling adventure as they follow along on Elizabeth’s attempts to learn the ropes of working in her father’s lighthouse while adjusting to her new way of life. Engaging and heartfelt, Deitz weaves a delightful story that is sure to capture the imaginations of readers of all ages and remain with them long after its superb conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Lighthouse Lizzie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories