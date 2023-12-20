Author Deitz Kracker’s New Book, "Lighthouse Lizzie," Follows a Girl Who Must Adapt to Her New Life on Lake Michigan When Her Father Takes a Job Caring for a Lighthouse

Recent release “Lighthouse Lizzie” from Covenant Books author Deitz Kracker is a fascinating story set in the late 1800s that centers around Elizabeth, a young girl whose life is turned upside down when her father moves her family from the big city to the shores of Lake Michigan after taking up a position as a lightkeeper.